Watch: Two Pakistani anchors fight in behind-the-scenes footage, video goes viral

In a leaked video, two Pakistani anchors can be seen having verbal spat. The anchor’s reportedly from Lahor’s news channel City 42 are seen on camera having a banter, with one anchor complaining to the production team about the latter’s behaviour.

“How am I supposed to do this news bulletin with her,” the male anchor says in the start of the video. “She’s saying don’t talk to me.” The female anchor replies, “I was talking about your tone”. “Speak to me with respect.” “How have I disrespected you?” the male anchor responds. “Jahil (ignorant),” the woman mutters. “Tell her to watch what she says,” the man says angrily. “Is all of this being recorded?” “There’s no end to her tantrums,” he complains.

The video in different versions are circulating online, has been watched multiple times. Meanwhile, the context of the bitter exchanges is still unknown. Interestingly, last year, one of the videos of MSNBC’s Lawrence O’ Donnell’s showed how he was seen giving out cuss words.