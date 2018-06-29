Watch: Social media favourite Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab is back and we are loving him all over again

If you have seen Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, the name Chanda Nawab must be familiar to you. A Pakistani journalist who became an inspiration of Nawazuddin’s character in the film. In a 2008’s viral video, standing at a crowded station, Chand Nawab tries to let people know that “Karachi ke log – Eid.., Eid manane, manane- ke liye… “, he finds it difficult to finish the sentence as his attempt constantly fails thanks to people who keep pushing him and walking into the frame. However, now a new video clip has surfaced online which grabbed the attention of netizens and we are falling in love with him all over again.



The video shows his remarks on Shehbaz Sharif’s recent statement on Karachi and pan. He said, “Paan humari sakhafat hai” he states, and then signs off, and instantly puts a paan in his mouth. But he doesn’t stop here. He continues messing up his lines and he tries to repeat over and over again.

Pakistan Muslim League (PMLA) chief Shehbaz Sharif had created controversy with his derogatory remarks regarding the residents of Karachi which went viral on social media. Former Punjab chief minister appeared to be mocking locals by correcting their Urdu accent with the habit of eating pan. “I will turn the pan-eating Karachi into Lahore,” he said as saying by the media.

Pakistan veteran journalist grabbed attention after a video of him speaking to the camera while being continuously interrupted by passers-by at a railway station had gone viral.