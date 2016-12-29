Was planning ‘Wishful Drinking’ stage sequel

Los Angeles : Veteran actress Carrie Fisher was working on the stage sequel of her popular one woman show “Wishful Drinking”.

The sequel of the show which debuted at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2006 before making its way to Broadway, was one of the projects in the works at the time of her passing, reported Entertainment Weekly, according to PTI.

The actress-writer, director Josh Ravetch, and the Geffen had recently agreed to move forward with a follow-up to the autobiographical stage production, to be titled “Wishful Drinking Strikes Back: From Star Wars to, uh, Star Wars!”.