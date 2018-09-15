Free Press Journal
Volkswagen to end iconic 'Beetle' cars in 2019

Volkswagen to end iconic ‘Beetle’ cars in 2019

— By AGENCIES | Sep 15, 2018 12:15 am
New York: Volkswagen announced on Thursday it would end production of its iconic “Beetle” cars in 2019 after adding a pair of final editions of the insect-inspired vehicles. The curvy-topped sedans, which shook off Nazi origins to become a global auto phenomenon, are being sidelined as Volkswagen emphasises electric cars and larger family-oriented vehicles.

But company officials, still trying to completely turn the page after 2015’s costly “dieselgate” scandal, opened the door to reviving the model at some point, alluding to the company’s 2017 decision to unveil a revamped Volkswagen Bus as a possible template. “As we move to being a full-line, family-focussed automaker in the US and ramp up our electrification strategy…there are no immediate plans to replace it,” Hinrich Woebcken, chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America said in a statement.

“But, I would also say, never say never,” he added.


