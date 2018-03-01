Volcano in southwestern Japan erupts

Tokyo: Mount Shinmoe on Japan’s Kyushu island erupted on Thursday, authorities said. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), volcanic tremors were observed on the 1,421-meter high volcano, located in the Kirishima mountain range, at around 11 a.m., reports Xinhua.

Volcanic earthquakes had been recorded at the mountain since early Thursday morning. The volcano previously erupted in October 2017.

Local police said they have received no immediate reports of damage to people or property as a result of the eruption.

The JMA said it will maintain its alert level for the volcano at 3 on its scale which peaks at 5 and is advising people to “not approach the mountain”. The JMA has warned of the possibility of falling volcanic rocks within 2 km from the volcano’s crater. It has also warned of the possibility of pyroclastic flows within 1 km.