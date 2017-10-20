Vladimir Putin advocates ‘civilized’ solution to Korean Peninsula nuclear issue

Free Press Journal
— By IANS | Oct 20, 2017 09:21 am
AFP PHOTO / Sputnik / Michael KLIMENYEV

Moscow: Russia has always favoured a civilized way to settle all disputes, including the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, said President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

North Korea should not be cornered or intimidated, he said at a meeting of Russian thinktank Valdai Discussion Club here, although Russia condemns Pyongyang’s nuclear tests and adheres to UN sanctions, Xinhua reported.  Whether someone likes or dislikes North Korea, it is a sovereign country, Putin noted, according to an official transcript of his speech.  “We are firmly convinced that even the most complex knots — be it the crisis in Syria or Libya, the Korean Peninsula or Ukraine — must be disentangled rather than cut,” he said.


