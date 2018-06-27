Viral Video! Watch police dog gives ‘CPR’ to a Spanish cop

Well, it’s has been said that dogs are a man’s best friend. One such canine is making headlines not for his loyalty or love! Well, he is making headlines for giving CPR to a cop. Yes, you heard it right CPR. Meet Poncho a pup attempting to perform techniques used in CPR, pouncing on a fallen police officer’s chest.

“Heroica” actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en “salvar la vida” del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.

El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings#Adopta pic.twitter.com/yeoEwPkbRc — Policía de Madrid (@policiademadrid) June 22, 2018



The Police of Madrid wrote in Spanish on Twitter, “Heroic” performance of our # Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, who did not hesitate a moment in “saving the life” of the agent, practicing the #RCP in a masterful way. The dog is the only being in the world that will love you more than you love yourself- John Billings #Adopta.

A video was released by Madrid Police on Twitter, which shows an officer dropping to the ground, landing on his back. As soon as he hit the floor, Poncho races over to the man to help. Wearing his official police harness with a flashing blue light, he quickly gets to work using the techniques he has been taught which could save a human’s life. Poncho runs to his side, jumping up and down on the officer, doing chest compressions. He then put his ear to the man’s chest to listen for a heartbeat before resuming his compressions.

The video of the dog’s act has gone viral!