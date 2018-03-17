Vijay Mallya extradition trial returns to UK court

London : Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya’s extradition trial is set for one of its final hearings at Westminster Magistrates’ Court here on Friday.

The 62-year-old, who is on trial for the UK court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores, is on bail until April 2 and therefore not obliged to attend the hearing on Friday. Judge Emma Arbuthnot is expected to rule on the admissibility of evidence presented by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), on behalf of the Indian government and set a timeframe for her final verdict, reports PTI.

At the last hearing in January, Mallya’s counsel, Clare Montgomery, had argued that evidence that was claimed as a “blueprint of dishonesty” by the CPS was in fact privileged conversation between Mallya and his lawyer about “legal advice in clear contemplation of litigation” and hence should be inadmissible.