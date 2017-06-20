Video footage helps identify London mosque attacker

London: A 47-year-old suspect who was arrested at the scene of an alleged terror attack that killed one person outside a London mosque has been identified thanks to video images captured during his arrest, the media reported. The suspect, who lived in Wales and was identified as Darren Osborne, was held by a crowd who had witnessed him drive a van into a group of Muslim faithful, Efe news reported.

Osborne, who lived in Cardiff, had been held down by a group of people after the crash. He grew up in Somerset and has four children. Police said the incident was “clearly an attack on Muslims”. Security Minister Ben Wallace said the suspect was not known to the security services and was believed to have acted alone.

The van struck the faithful as they emerged from a mosque in Finsbury Park after attending evening Ramadan prayers at the Muslim Welfare House that also acts as a community centre, the BBC said after broadcasting footage of the alleged attacker being led to a police van following the incident.

Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday called the incident a “terror attack” and “every bit as sickening” as recent attacks to hit the UK, adding that the driver acted alone. “Hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed,” she said.