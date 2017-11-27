Veteran US Congressman John Conyers gives up post amid inquiry

Washington: Longest-serving member of the US Congress John Conyers has said he is stepping aside as top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee while sexual harassment allegations are investigated. Denying the accusations again, Conyers said on Sunday he was stepping down “to clear his name”, the BBC reported.

A staff member had alleged she was fired for refusing to “succumb to sexual advances” from the Michigan Democrat. A prominent civil rights leader, Conyers first joined the Congress in 1965. The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment and age discrimination involving the staff.

On Sunday, Conyers, 88, tweeted that he would like to remain as ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, but that he could not “in good conscience” allow the charges to “undermine” House colleagues. It was reported on Tuesday that he had paid $27,000 in 2015 in exchange for the confidentiality of a former staff member, who alleged she was fired for rejecting sexual advances, the BBC said.

Conyers was also accused of repeatedly making sexual advances and inappropriately touching other female employees, according to signed legal documents seen by Buzzfeed. Conyers said that many of the allegations “were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger”.