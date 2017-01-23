Veil-clad woman faces racial slurs, called ‘terrorist’ in Aus

Sydney : A Muslim student wearing a full face veil in Australia was allegedly targeted with racial and discriminatory slurs by another woman who called her a “terrorist” while asking ‘why have you got a mask’.

The incident, which took place at Macquarie University here, was recorded on a camera in which the woman can be seen abusing the Muslim student wearing a ‘niqab’ or a full face veil, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Ramzy Alamudi posted the shocking video on Facebook, saying he was shocked by what happened on Friday at Macquarie University, where his wife attends. “As we entered the car, my wife (who wears an Islamic veil — niqab) decides to smile politely and wave innocently at the lady assuming everything was good…This is where the entire situation just turned upside down,” Alamudi wrote.

“The lady flips it…she blows up in a rage … starts pointing at my wife and screaming (expletive) Take it off!!’ (referring to my wife’s veil),” he said.–PTI