Vatican tribunal convicts ex-envoy of child porno distribution

Vatican City : The Vatican tribunal on Saturday convicted a former Holy See diplomat and sentenced him to five years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography in the first such trial of its kind inside the Vatican.

Monsignor Carlo Capella admitted to viewing the images during what he called a period of “fragility” and interior crisis sparked by a job transfer to the Vatican embassy in Washington.

He apologised to his family and the Holy See, and appealed for leniency by saying the episode was just a “bump in the road” of a priestly vocation he loved and wanted to continue.

Tribunal President Giuseppe Dalla Torre read out the verdict after a two-day trial and sentenced Capella to five years and a fine of 5,000 euros (USD 5,830 ).

Prosecutor Gian Piero Milano had asked for the sentence to be stiffer due to what he called the “great” amount of material seized, which included 40 to 55 photos, films and Japanese animation found on his cellphone, an iCloud and Tumblr account, which Capella accessed even after he had been recalled by the Vatican in August 2017.

Capella’s attorney disputed that Capella had distributed the material. He denied the amount of porn was excessive and noted that his client had cooperated with investigators, repented and was seeking psychological help.