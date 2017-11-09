Vatican to host nuclear weapons conference

Rome: The Vatican will on Friday and Saturday host an international symposium on a nuclear-weapons-free world, against the backdrop of an escalating face-off between the US and North Korea, the Holy See announced. Eleven Nobel Peace laureates, top UN and NATO officials, leading experts, heads of major foundations and civil society organisations as well as representatives of bishops conferences, Christian denominations and other faiths will attend the meet. Entitled ‘Prospects for a World Free from Nuclear Weapons and for Integral Disarmament’, the meeting is the result of efforts made by Pope Francis against arms, particularly nuclear weapons, according to the Holy See. Masako Wada, one of the last survivors of the Word War II Hiroshima’s nuclear attack, will be present at the symposium.