Uttam Dhillon is new head of key US federal agency

Washington : Uttam Dhillon, an Indian-American top White House lawyer, has been appointed as the new Acting Administrator of the crucial Drug Enforcement Agency that combats the smuggling and use of narcotics in the US.

Dhillon replaces Robert Patterson, who has retired after 30 years of service. Dhillon, who till recently worked in the White House as deputy counsel and deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, took up the role of Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) on Tuesday.

“With one American dying of a drug overdose every nine minutes, there can be no doubt that we are facing the deadliest drug epidemic in our history,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said announcing his appointment.