US warns of terror attacks during FIFA World Cup

Washington : The US government has warned its citizens of potential terror attacks during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia, in a travel advisory asking people to reconsider visiting the country.

“Large-scale international events such as the World Cup present an attractive target for terrorists,” Efe news reported quoting the State Department as saying in the advisory on Friday.

“Although security for the World Cup will be extensive, terrorists may seek to attack event locations such as stadiums and Fan Fest viewing areas, tourist sites, transportation hubs and other public venues,” it added. The World Cup aside, “terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Russia”.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets or shopping malls, and the local government facilities,” the statement added.

For all the cited reasons, US maintained the alert level for Russia at 3, on a scale of 4, which also applies to countries such as Cuba, Pakistan, Turkey, Honduras and Nicaragua, for which Washington recommends its citizens to “reconsider” their plans for travel. Besides potential attacks, US observed that in Russia “US citizens are often victims of harassment, mistreatment and extortion by law-enforcement and other officials”.

VAR system makes WC debut

Kazan: The Video Assistant Referee system was used for the first time in World Cup history on Saturday, when France were awarded a penalty against Australia in Kazan. Antoine Griezmann went down after a tackle in the penalty box in the second half of the Group C fixture. The referee did not award a spot-kick but the VAR officials ruled after a review that it was a penalty and Griezmann gave France a 1-0 lead. Minutes later Australia drew level through a spot-kick of their own although it was awarded by the referee, with Mile Jedinak coolly beating Hugo Lloris. VAR has been used to varying degrees of success in Serie A and the German Bundesliga.