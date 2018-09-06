US warns Assad against using chemical weapons

Washington: With the UN warning of a potential “bloodbath” in Syria’s Idlib province, the US has warned President Bashar al-Assad it would respond “swiftly and appropriately” if he uses chemical weapons against his own people.

As Syrian troops massed near northwestern region of three million, the last major rebel stronghold, renewed Russian airstrikes killed at least nine civilians, a violence monitor said. Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, said the UNSC would meet on Friday to discuss the precarious situation.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned dropping bombs and missiles on Idlib could cause a “massacre,” in remarks on Wednesday.