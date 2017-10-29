US waiting to see Pak act on terror in next weeks

Washington : The US is waiting to see the practical steps taken by Pakistan over the next weeks and months in its war against terrorism, a top American diplomat has said asserting that the Trump Administration is moving quickly on its own strategy to fight against terror groups.

The Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Alice G Wells, who was part of the US delegation Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s trip to the region told reporters in a briefing that it is all about Pakistan’s strategic choice.

“This is about Pakistan’s sovereign choice. This is not about America giving dictation. We’ve described our strategy, we’ve described a very important role for Pakistan, who we see as a very important country in the region, but it’s up to them whether or not they want to work with us on this strategy.

And if they don’t, as the Secretary said, we’ll adjust accordingly,” Wells said. During his just concluded visit to Pakistan, Tillerson stressed the importance of Pakistan “moving quickly” to demonstrate good faith and efforts to use its influence to create the conditions that will get the Taliban to the negotiating table. “These are things that are seen and felt and measurable, and so we look forward over the next weeks and months to see the practical steps that Pakistan takes out of its own self- interest and ensuring that its own country is not destabilised by some of the actions of the groups that have been able to use its territory,” she said.

“I can’t give you an explicit timetable, but we’re moving very quickly ourselves on our own strategy and in reinforcing on the military side our ability to demonstrate to the Taliban that they cannot win this war. We are going to make equally rapid progress on the diplomatic side or have equally-high expectations on the diplomatic side of responsiveness,” she said.

Wells asserted that the Taliban leadership and the Haqqani Network still retain an ability to plan, to recuperate, and to reside with their families in Pakistan.