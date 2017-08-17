US university to train 10,000 Americans for Infosys jobs

Bengaluru: Purdue University in Indiana state of the US will train about 10,000 Americans whom Indian software major Infosys Ltd would hire over the next two years, said the university on Wednesday.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump told foreign companies in America that they would have to hire locals and limit the numbers they could bring in from their home country.

“We are entering a five-year agreement with Infosys on Thursday to provide classes and train 10,000 American youth whom Infosys will hire,” said Purdue in a statement from West Lafayette in the US.

About 2,000 of the trained employees will be based in the Indiana state in Midwest. “Training will be aimed at new employees and conducted in our West Lafayette campus,” noted the university.

The partnership between the IT major and the public research university also envisages learning opportunities via online courses for the company’s techies working in the US. “We will conduct joint research and develop course materials for Digital Agriculture, Cyber Security, Bio Pharma Analytics, Autonomous Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics,” added the statement.