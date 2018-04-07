US threatens China with additional USD100bn tariffs

Washington : US President Donald Trump has ratcheted up the trade war rhetoric with China, saying he was considering an additional $100 billion in tariffs on the country, the media reported.

“In light of China’s unfair retaliation, I have instructed the US Trade Representative (USTR) to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate,” CNN quoted the President as saying in a statement late Thursday.

“Rather than remedy its misconduct, China has chosen to harm our farmers and manufacturers,” Trump’s statement said.

The President added that he instructed to the USTR also to “identify the products upon which to impose” the additional tariffs.

In responce, USTR Robert Lighthizer called Trump’s request “appropriate”.

Earlier this week, the US announced new tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, claiming that Beijing was stealing American intellectual property, CNN reported. China responded within hours by announcing $50 billion worth of tariffs on US goods.

The moves follow US tariffs that were imposed last month on Chinese steel and aluminium, which also prompted a response from China.

Meanwhile, China warned on Friday it will counter tariff measures by the US even though it might lead to a trade war between the two countries.

If the US continued its protectionism despite opposition from China and the international community, China would fight to the end to “protect the interests of the country and the people”, China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statemen.

“We don’t want a trade war, but we are not afraid of such a war,” according to the statement cited by Efe news.

The statement came in response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that Washington was considering the imposition of $100 billion tariffs on China apart from an earlier one of $50 billion on hundreds of Chinese products.

After criticising the protectionism against free trade under Trump, China stressed it would continue to reform and open up while safeguarding multilateral trade and promoting global investment.

China, as per its earlier warnings, also formally complained against the US at the World Trade Organization over duties on Chinese products, claiming they exceeded US-bound rates and violated the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.