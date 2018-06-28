US tells India and other countries to end oil imports from Iran by November 4

Washington: The US has told India and other countries to cut oil imports from Iran to “zero” by November 4 or face sanctions, making it clear that there would be no waivers for anyone. The oil diktat comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s decision in May to quit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a move criticized by most of its allies in Asia and Europe.

If US allies slash to zero their imports, the oil market could lose up to 1.5 million barrels a day of Iranian oil. This will surely lead to a tightening of the market and price surge. Iran exported about 2.4 million barrels a day of crude oil in May, with Asia buying about two thirds of the total and Europe the rest, according to the International Energy Agency. Iranian exports dropped to about 1.0-to-1.5 million barrels a day during the 2013-2015 period of strong US and European economic sanctions, reports Bloomberg.

Saudi Arabia will boost its production to offset the loss but it will nonetheless lead to a tightening of the market. Riyadh is already offsetting multiple output losses, from Venezuela to Libya to Canada. India’s position has generally been that it will only enforce sanctions authorised by UN Security Council resolutions; so, it is likely to resist US efforts to compel it to comply with US sanctions.

Iran is India’s third-largest oil supplier behind Iraq and Saudi Arabia. A US official said Indian and Chinese companies would be subject to the same sanctions as those in other countries. ‘‘We will certainly be requesting that their oil imports diminish to zero,” the State Department official said on condition of anonymity. “We view this as one of our top national-security priorities,” the official added. During 2011-2015, India had reduced its purchases of Iranian oil – at some cost to its own development – in order to receive from the US administration exemptions from sanctions. India has since then increased oil purchases from Iran to nearly pre-2012 levels after sanctions were lifted.