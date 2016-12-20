‘US spying in our waters’

Beijing: China on Monday brought up the case of the American drone captured in the South China Sea and denounced what it called were surveillance activities of the Pentagon ships and aircraft in its territorial waters.

“US ships and aircraft have been carrying out close reconnaissance and surveillance activities in China’s coastal waters,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying and urged Washington to put a stop to these activities.

According to Beijing, these activities have been going on for a long time and endanger navigation security of the area, reports Efe.

The Pentagon maintains that its drone was engaged in scientific research and was captured by the Chinese Navy outside the waters that Beijing considers its own in the South China Sea.

Hua added that the matter is being discussed by the military of both countries.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump posted two messages on Twitter over the issue: One claiming that China stole the drone and the other telling Beijing it could keep it.

“We do not like the word ‘steal’, because that is not what happened,” said Hua.–IANS