Columbia: The residents of South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate from the coast as category-4 Hurricane Florence approaches. Eight counties along the coast including Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper are to be evacuated by Tuesday afternoon as decreed by Governor Henry McMaster on Monday, reported Fox News.

Expressing concern, the US president Donald Trump took to Twitter and wrote, “My people just informed me that this is one of the worst storms to hit the East Coast in many years. Also, looking like a direct hit on North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE!” He further asserted that the Federal government will support the state in the hour of need. “Just had calls with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam regarding the incoming storm. Federal Government stands by, ready to assist 24/7.,” Trump tweeted.

A state of emergency was declared in the state of South Carolina on Saturday. In an advisory issued by the National Hurricane Centre stated that the Hurricane Florence might have life-threatening impacts. Around one million people are expected to vacate the coasts.