US slaps 25% tariffs on $50 bn worth of Chinese imports

Beijing says, it will retaliate by imposing its own tariffs on American exports, a list likely to include agricultural products and manufactured goods.

Washington : US President Donald Trump on Friday announced stiff tariffs of 25 per cent targeting $ 50 billion in Chinese imports, as he accused Beijing of intellectual property theft, triggering a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

In a statement, Trump said 25 per cent tariffs will be applied to Chinese goods that “contain industrially significant technologies.”

Trade between the two countries “has been very unfair, for a very long time,” Trump said, adding that “this situation is no longer sustainable.”

Asserting that this is essential to prevent further unfair transfer of American technologies, Trump warned China of more tariffs if Beijing retaliated on Friday’s announcement.

“In light of China’s theft of intellectual property and technology and its other unfair trade practices, the United States will implement a 25 per cent tariff on USD 50 billion of goods from China that contain industrially significant technologies,” he said. This includes goods related to China’s ‘Made in China 2025’ strategic plan to dominate the emerging high-technology industries that will drive future economic growth for China, but hurt economic growth for the US and many other countries, he said. “America can no longer tolerate losing its technology and intellectual property through unfair economic practices,” he said. “These tariffs are essential to preventing further unfair transfers of American technology and intellectual property to China, which will protect American jobs,” Trump said. In addition, they will serve as an initial step toward bringing balance to the trade relationship between the US and China, he asserted. Currently, the US has a trade deficit of more than USD 370 billion per annum with China.

Trump warned that “the United States will pursue additional tariffs if China engages in retaliatory measures such as imposing new tariffs on US goods, services, or agricultural products, raising non-tariff barriers, or taking punitive actions against American exporters or American companies operating in China”. He reiterated that his friendship with President Xi Jinping and America’s relationship with China are both very important to him.

The US says its tariffs on Chinese goods are in response to what it categorises as theft of intellectual property.

Trump’s approval to impose tariffs on Chinese exports followed a 90-minute meeting he had with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer yesterday. Reacting to Trump’s latest announcement, China said it has imposed “equal” tariffs on US products.

“We will immediately launch tax measures of equal scale and equal strength,” the Chinese ministry of commerce said in a statement.