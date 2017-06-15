US Senator shot at in Virginia

Washington : A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot at on Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside Washington. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

President Donald Trump said he was “deeply saddened by this tragedy” and was monitoring developments. The shooting occurred at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice. Alexandria police said a suspect was taken into custody.

Rep Mike Bishop said Scalise was at second base when he was shot. “I was looking right at him,” Bishop told Detroit radio station WWJ. “He was a sitting duck.” Rep Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican, said two law enforcement officers were believed to be among the others shot.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as “a hip wound”. The Alabama lawmaker said his colleague “crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood”.

Katie Filous was walking her two dogs near the field when she heard “a lot of shots”.