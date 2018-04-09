Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BlackbuckPoachingCase
#CommonwealthGames2018
#BallTampering
#CBSEPaperLeak
#IPL2018
#YouTubeShooting
Home / World / US says North Korea ready to discuss denuclearisation

US says North Korea ready to discuss denuclearisation

— By IANS | Apr 09, 2018 09:59 am
FOLLOW US:

(FILES) This combination of file photos created on March 9, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during the 5th Conference of the Workers' Party of Korea Cell Chairpersons in this photo from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) taken on December 23, 2017 and released on December 24, 2017 (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking to the press in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on February 9, 2018. US President Donald Trump agreed on March 8, 2018 to a historic first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a stunning development in America's high-stakes nuclear standoff with North Korea / AFP PHOTO / KCNA via KNS AND AFP PHOTO / - AND Saul LOEB / South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PHOTO IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY AFP. /

Washington: North Korea has told the US that it was ready to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula at the planned meeting between the two countries’ leaders, media reports said on Sunday citing US officials.

It is believed to be the first time for Pyongyang to convey the message to Washington directly about its intention to denuclearise, reports Xinhua. It is seen as a positive step toward the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s top leader Kim Jong Un scheduled to take place by the end of May. “The US has confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” a Trump administration official told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

It was not made known when or how the message was delivered, but the US official told media on condition of anonymity that Washington and Pyongyang have held secret contacts recently. Tension on the Korean Peninsula has thawed in recent months. In March, Trump and Kim agreed to meet, but the timing and place of the high-profile gathering have not been announced yet. Meanwhile, Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to hold a summit on April 27, the first meeting between the leaders of the two sides in 11 years.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK