US sanctions on N Korean IT firms in China, Russia

Washington : The US has imposed sanctions on two North Korean-controlled information technology (IT) companies based in China and Russia, accusing them of moving illicit funds to Pyongyang, the media reported.

“These actions are intended to stop the flow of illicit revenue to North Korea from overseas information technology workers disguising their true identities and hiding behind front companies, aliases, and third-party nationals,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

The department designated the China-based China Silver Star, its North Korean CEO Jong Song Hwa and its Russia-based sister company Volasys Silver Star as such fronts, the Voice of America News reported.

The sanctions come at a time when the US is maintaining pressure on the No­r­th Korean government in its negotiations to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula. “The US will continue to fully enforce and implement sanctions until we have achieved the final, fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea,” Mnuchin said.

White House officials have acknowledged there has been no progress on denuclearisation, even as President Trump considers a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

They met face-to-face during their historic summit in June in Singapore.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said the US and allies are days away from launching a new effort to more publicly expose North Korean violations of sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear and missile programmes, defence officials tell CNN.

The US has been using curbs to maintain pressure on North to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, even as it continues to engage in diplomacy.