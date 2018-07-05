US reminds Pak of its duty to eliminate terror groups

Islamabad :

A top US official has met with Pakistan’s powerful Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and reminded him about Islamabad’s commitment to eliminate all terrorist groups present within its borders.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells visited Islamabad this week and met with Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation between the two countries. Besides Gen Bajwa, she also met with Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Bilal Akbar and business leaders and ambassadors of other nations in Islamabad.

During her meetings, Wells reminded the Pakistani leaders of their commitment to take action against all terrorist groups on its territory. “Wells discussed Pakistan’s stated commitment to eliminating all terrorist groups present within its borders, as well as our shared interest in building economic and commercial ties that benefit both nations,” the US embassy said in a statement here in an apparent reference to the Afghan Taliban militants.

The embassy said that Wells’ discussion was consistent with the Trump administration’s South Asia and Afghanistan strategy.

President Donald Trump had slammed Pakistan for its continued support to terrorist groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so while announcing his Afghan and south Asia policy in August.

Since then top US leadership, including the defence secretary and the secretary of state, have visited Pakistan to press the latter.

Ambassador Wells’ visit focused on the role that Pakistan can play in achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan, the statement said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, in a statement said Wells appreciated the role Pakistan Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism.

Wells and Gen Bajwa “reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and discussed measures towards that end. Both also agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels,” it said.

Pak SC summons asset details from Musharraf and Zardari

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday sought details of former presidents Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari while hearing a case on the recovery of losses incurred because of the controversial National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). The apex court ordered that all respondents should declare their properties held abroad as well as foreign accounts and any offshore companies they own in affidavits submitted to the court, Dawn News reported.

The NRO was promulgated in October 2007 by the government of the then president Musharraf. Under the ordinance, cases against politicians were removed, paving the way for many of their return to country. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar also ordered former attorney general Malik Qayyum to provide details of his assets.

JuD chief Saeed launches intense poll campaign

Mumbai attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has launched an intense election campaign in different parts of Pakistan urging people to vote for his candidates in the July 25 general elections to safeguard the two-nation ideology and avert a water crisis.Saeed inaugurated the election offices of the Milli Muslim League (MML), the political wing of the JuD, in Lahore, Islamabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Jhang and addressed rallies there during the last one week. The appeal he is making in his speeches is “vote for those who can stop India from building dams on Pakistani rivers so that Pakistan do not face water crisis in days to come, safeguard the two-nation ideology and help Kashmiris to get freedom and make the country a strong citadel of Islam”.

Saeed also promises to provide a “new political leadership’ that will change the destiny of Pakistan.