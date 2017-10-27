US releases partial records of Kennedy’s assassination after a delay

Washington: The United States has released partial records from the long-secret Kennedy assassination files, after national security agencies recommended President Donald Trump that some of those records needed to be redacted. Amid the delay in release by the government, the U.S. National Archives finally released 2,891 secret records, in accordance with the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act, while withholding 300 records.

According to the National Archives’ official site, these releases include FBI, CIA, and other agency documents (both formerly withheld in part and formerly withheld in full) identified by the Assassination Records Review Board as assassination records. The assassination of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963 has since sparked conspiracy theories, as details of the incident still remain a mystery to the general public.

Lee Harvey Oswald was named the killer in the official version of events. After almost 30 years, Congress enacted the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, that required all assassination-related material to be stored in a single collection in the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

The conspiracy theories are speculated to still persist after the partial release of remaining records, as historians believe the documents will not lead to any bombshell new conclusions in the Kennedy assassination, but could nevertheless shed more light on facets of the investigation and Lee Harvey Oswald’s mysterious trip to Mexico City weeks before the assassination. Some have expressed concerns that the documents could be embarrassing to Mexico and damaging to US-Mexico relations.