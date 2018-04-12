US relationship with Russia worse than Cold War era, says US Prez

Washington : The US’ relationship with Russia is worse than the Cold War era, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday and blamed special investigator Robert Mueller’s “fake and corrupt” investigations into the Russian meddling in 2016 election for the “bad blood” between the two countries.

In a series of tweets, Trump also called for an end to the arms race between the two countries.

“Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?” Trump said.

Attacking Mueller, he tweeted, “Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy!”

Special counsel Mueller was appointed in May to investigate Russian efforts to tip the 2016 presidential election in Trump’s favour.

Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration over the mainstream media and the opposition Democratic leaders over the probe.

The US president also accused The New York Times of writing a “phony story” over a report that Mueller’s office is looking into a payment that a Ukrainian steel magnate made to Trump’s charitable foundation in exchange for a video appearance.

“The Failing New York Times wrote another phony story. It was political pundit Doug Schoen, not a Ukrainian businessman, who asked me to do a short speech by phone (Skype), hosted by Doug, in Ukraine. I was very positive about Ukraine-another negative to the Fake Russia C story!” he said.

“So much Fake News about what is going on in the White House. Very calm and calculated with a big focus on open and fair trade with China, the coming North Korea meeting and, of course, the vicious gas attack in Syria. Feels great to have Bolton & Larry K on board,” he said referring to the two new members of his national security team.