Washington/Palm Beach : The US will soon impose more sanctions on Syria in response to a chemical attack blamed on President Bashar al-Assad’s regime after an “overwhelming” successful military operation, the Trump administration officials said on Saturday. “We will be announcing additional sanctions on Syria as part of our ongoing effort to stop this type of activity and emphasise how significant we view this,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said from President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. “We expect that those will continue to have an important effect on preventing people from doing business with them,” Mnuchin said in response to a question.
US readying more sanctions against Syria
