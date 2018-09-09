US President’s ex-aide jailed in Russia probe

Washington : A former policy adviser to US President Donald Trump whose contacts with Russians set off the investigation into possible collusion with Moscow was jailed on Friday for lying to the FBI.

US District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced foreign policy aide George Papadopoulos to 14 days in prison, acknowledging his guilty plea and his remorse, but noting that he “lied in an investigation that was important to national security.”

Papadopoulos was the second person ordered to prison in the sprawling, 16-month Russia collusion investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. It came just over two weeks after two former top Trump aides were convicted of felony crimes in cases that grew out of the probe.

Trump suggested the conviction was trivial for a probe that has cost millions since it launched in May 2017 — while ignoring the 35 indictments, five guilty pleas and one trial conviction Mueller has racked up so far.

“14 days for USD 28 MILLION — USD 2 MILLION a day, No Collusion. A great day for America!” Trump tweeted.

Senator Mark Warner, the senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has its own Russia collusion investigation, applauded Mueller’s work.

Despite constant attacks by the President, Mueller and his team “are conducting a serious, professional investigation” into the 2016 Trump campaign’s contacts with Russians, Warner said in a statement.

Papadopoulos, 31, was an inexperienced London-based oil analyst when he joined the Trump campaign in March 2016 on the Republican candidate’s national security advisory board.

Told the campaign’s priority was to improve relations with Russia, within weeks Papadopoulos made contact with a mysterious professor, Joseph Mifsud, who touted links to the Kremlin.

Mifsud introduced him to others who ostensibly had connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin — including a woman who claimed to be Putin’s niece.

At a campaign meeting at the end of March 2016 Papadopoulos told Trump, then-senator and now Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and other campaign officials that he had connections in London that could set up a Trump-Putin meeting ahead of the November election.

Edited Trump’s inauguration pics, admits lensman

Washington: A US government photographer told investigators he intent­ion­ally cropped photos of President Trump’s inaugura­tion to remove empty space and make the audience look larger, according to newly released documents.

The admission on Friday, contained in newly-released records from a probe last year, shed new light on what happ­ened after the National Park Service on January 20, 2017, shared a social media post comparing the crowds that attended the inaugura­tions of Trump and former President Obama, reports CNN.

Trump claimed footage of the event did not jive with the number of people he saw from the stage. His then-press secretary, Sean Spicer, gathered reporters the foll­ow­ing evening and claimed: “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration… Period.”

The identity of the photo­gr­a­pher and many other gove­rn­ment officials are redacted from the documents. The documents recount the call Trump placed on his first full day in office to the then-acting park service director, Michael Reynolds. —Agencies