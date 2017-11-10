US President Donald Trump will not meet with Putin in Vietnam: White House

Danang: US President Donald Trump will not hold a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the sidelines of a regional summit in Vietnam, theWhite House said today. Both leaders are attending the Asia Pacific EconomicCooperation (APEC) forum in the city of Danang and there had been mixed messages about whether a face-to-face was on the cards.

“Regarding a Putin meeting, there was never a meeting confirmed, and there will not be one that takes place due to scheduling conflicts on both sides,” press secretary SarahSanders told reporters minutes before Air Force One touched down in the Vietnamese beach resort city. Yesterday Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told Russian news agencies that the two would hold a meeting with the time and place still to be determined. But hours later US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said no decision had been taken.

The White House press secretary’s comments shortly before arrival in Danang appear to end any speculation that a bilateral meeting will take place over the next two days. The two men last met at the G20 summit in Germany in July. Relations between Moscow and Washington have plummeted as a US probe has accused Trump’s former campaign aides of secretly meeting Kremlin-connected officials. Russia has denied allegations of interfering in the US election last year that brought Trump to power.