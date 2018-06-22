US President Donald Trump threatens 20 per cent tariff on all imported European Union cars

Washington, US President Donald Trump today threatened to impose a 20 per cent tariff on cars imported from the European Union, after the bloc’s additional tariffs on dozens of American products took effect.

“Based on the Tariffs and Trade Barriers long placed on the US (…) by the European Union, if these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the US Build them here!” he said.