US President Donald Trump says anti-Kavanaugh protesters are paid professionals

Washington: President of United States Donald Trump said on Friday that some of the people protesting against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are receiving money from political activists such as billionaire Democratic contributor George Soros. “The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love!” Trump said in a Twitter message.

Activists, including female survivors of sexual assault, have in recent days been confronting senators as they enter elevators in the US Capitol and in Senate office buildings. The protests come as the Senate prepares to hold a vote over the weekend on Kavanaugh’s nomination. On Thursday, more than 100 protesters were arrested during a demonstration against Kavanaugh in the atrium of one of the Senate office buildings.