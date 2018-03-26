US President Donald Trump: His scandalous affairs and broken marriages

US President Donald Trump is known for his scandalous affairs and sexual misconduct with women. The news of president’s affair with porn star Stormy Daniels is all over the place with the latter making some shocking revelations.

The President was accused of being in an affair with the pornstar in 2006, which is a year after he got married to Melania. This is not the first time that Trump is caught in an affair and is getting divorce.

Trump’s first marriage was with Ivana Trump in 1977. She was then a young real estate developer. The couple had three kids; Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

After he was caught in an affair with Marla Maples, the couple, Donald Trump’s and Ivana Trump’s marriage fell apart. The news about the affair came out in 1990 and two got a divorce in 1991.

Donald Trump then got married to Marla Maples in the year 1993. Maples was a fashion model by profession. They gave birth to their first daughter Tiffany and four years later, in 1997, the couple got a divorce.

Trump was also accused of being in a relationship with ex-playboy model Karen Mcdougal. The model also said that Trump tried to pay her.

Melania Trump is Donald Trump’s third wife. The couple met in the year 1998. Melania Kauss and Donald Trump paired in 2005. She gave birth to their son Barron.