US President Donald Trump heads to South Korea

Tokyo: US President Donald Trump left Japan on Tuesday for South Korea, the second stop on his five-nation tour through Asia. Trump will meet his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in in Seoul to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme, Efe news reported.

Pyongyang has conducted a series of nuclear tests this year that has escalated tensions on the Korean peninsula. It also lead to UN sanctions and increasingly hostile rhetoric from Trump. The Air Force One, took off from the Yokota US Air Base near Tokyo around 10 a.m. It will land at the Osan US Air Base, west of Seoul.

Trump is scheduled to have lunch with US troops deployed there. On Monday in Tokyo, Trump said that “the era of strategic patience is over” with regards to North Korea’s nuclear weapons ambitions.

On Wednesday, the US President is expected to deliver a speech to the South Korean Parliament before heading to China for the next leg of his trip. He is also scheduled to stop at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summits in Vietnam and the Philippines, respectively.