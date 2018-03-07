US President Donald Trump hails ‘possible progress’ on talks with North Korea

Washington: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed the ‘possible progress’ on talks with North Korea after the latter said that it was willing to abandon its nuclear weapon programme and engage in dialogue with the US.

“Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the two Koreas agreed to hold summit-level talks at the border village of Panmunjom in the heavily guarded Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) in late April. This comes as South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent his envoys to Pyongyang for two days this week to meet with Kim, who hosted a welcome dinner for the envoys.

This was the first time South Korean officials met with the North Korean leader in person since he assumed power after his father’s death in late 2011. The move to improve ties between the two Koreas is reportedly aimed at softening or even an attempt to convince the US and other countries to withdraw international sanctions and pressure.