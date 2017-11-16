US President Donald Trump calls 12-day Asia tour ‘tremendous success’

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has hailed his 12-day Asia tour as ‘‘tremendous success’’, claiming a “great American comeback” that has restored the U.S’ standing in the world. “Today, I want to update the American people on the tremendous success of this trip and the progress we’ve made to advance American security and prosperity throughout the year,” Trump said from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.

Delivering a statement which about 24-minute long, Trump counted on his accomplishments in terms of correcting the mistakes of his predecessors and following through on his promises to voters. Recounting both the trip to five Asian countries and previous trips to the Mideast and Europe, trump claimed that the U.S. has never been more respected across the globe as it is now.

“Last night, I returned from a historic 12-day trip to Asia. This journey took us to five nations to meet with dozens of foreign leaders, participate in three formal state visits, and attend three key regional summits. It was the longest visit to the region by an American President in more than a quarter of a century,” he said.

“Everywhere we went, our foreign hosts greeted the American delegation, myself included, with incredible warmth, hospitality, and most importantly respect. And this great respect showed very well our country is — further evidence that America’s renewed confidence and standing in the world has never been stronger than it is right now,” Trump added.

The President said that the world saw “a strong, proud, and confident America” during his travels across the globe. “Upon my inauguration, I pledged that we would rebuild America, restore its economic strength, and defend its national security. With this goal in mind, I vowed that we would reaffirm old alliances and form new friendships in pursuit of shared goals. Above all, I swore that in every decision, with every action, I would put the best interests of the American people first,” he said.

Trump also pointed to new business deals with Asian companies and increased spending from allies for American-made military equipment. “I want to thank every citizen of this country for the part you have played in making this great American comeback possible. In Asia, our message was clear and well received: America is here to compete, to do business, and to defend our values and our security,” he said.

Earlier, Trump criticised The New York Times and asked them realize that his relationship with the Chinese President Xi Jinping is a good thing.

“The failing @nytimes hates the fact that I have developed a great relationship with World leaders like Xi Jinping, President of China….. ..They should realize that these relationships are a good thing, not a bad thing. The U.S. is being respected again. Watch Trade! It is actually hard to believe how naive (or dumb) the Failing @nytimes is when it comes to foreign policy…weak and ineffective!” Trump said in a series of tweets.