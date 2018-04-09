US President confirms sealing Mexico border

New York: US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that he has sealed the southern border of the US known as the US-Mexico border.

Trump took to his Twitter account once again to accuse the former ruling government of the United States, Democratic Party, for creating hurdles in regard to the anti-immigration measures. “We are sealing up our Southern Border. The people of our great country want Safety and Security. The Dems have been a disaster on this very important issue!” Trump tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, United States President Trump announced that he wanted to deploy between 2,000 and 4,000 guard members to the southern border in order to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking, as reported by the Fox News.

On April 5, Trump had signed a proclamation to announce the guarding up of the US-Mexico border until the anti-immigration wall is constructed at the border.