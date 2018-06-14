US police bust Tollywood sex racket in Chicago; arrest Indian couple

Tollywood industry is under scanner after actress Sri Reddy named some famous celebrities in casting couch controversy. After the incident it jolt the entire Tollywood, but now a fresh incident happened in US. Indian descent couple are running sex racket in Chicago, as they used to call Tollywood actresses to US and later they advertised for sex work at many events in United States.

The couple have been identified as Kishan Modugumudi alias Sreeraj Chonnupatti (34) and his wife Chandra (31) were luring Tollywood actress to US on the pretext of shows, and were then pushing them into prostitution. The couple has also been accused of harassing the victims. Kishan is allegedly a businessman in the US and has co-produced a few films in Telugu. According to a report in the Chicago Tribune, the investigation began based on a 42-page complaint filed in the US District Court in Chicago. Investigators found a note from one of the victim’s, which says not to harass her anymore and leave her alone.

The couple used to charge USD 3,000 for such encounters. In addition to that, the actresses were forced to stay in dingy apartments to wait for their dates. The victims were brought to US for shows and event.

When the police raided Kishan and Chandra’s house, they found about 70 condoms in different ziplock bags, and a ledger maintained by Chandra, which had details of the actresses and the sexual acts they performed. Currently the couple is in jail and they are not allowed to procure bail. Their two children have been moved to child welfare officials in Virginia.