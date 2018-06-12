US offers Kim sops to dump N-plans

Singapore : The US on Monday offered “unique” security guarantees to North Korea if it accepts a “complete, verifiable and irreversible” denuclearisation as the two sides made progress in their talks ahead of a much-publicised historic summit between President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un here.

On the eve of the summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island, Trump hoped that a “nice” outcome could be reached from what he said would be a “very interesting meeting” with Kim on Tuesday.

Later, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the preparatory talks were “moving quite rapidly” and he expected them to reach what he called “a logical conclusion” even earlier than the US anticipated.

“A complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation of North Korea is the only outcome that the US will accept at the summit,” Pompeo told at a press conference. He said, the US is willing to offer North Korea “unique” security guarantees that are “fundamentally different from before” to achieve denuclearisation.

“We will take actions to provide them sufficient certainty that they can be comfortable that denuclearisation is not something that ends badly for them,” Pompeo said. However, sanctions on North Korea will remain until that has been achieved, he said. “President Trump believes that Kim has an unprecedented opportunity to change the trajectory of our relationship and bring peace and prosperity to his country,” Pompeo said.

“The fact that our two leaders are sitting down face-to-face is a sign of the enormous potential to accomplish something that will immensely benefit both of our peoples and the entire world,” he said. He said previous American administrations have been duped by North Korea but the Trump Administration has got experts on non-proliferation and Weapons of Mass Destruction on the ground to verify Pyongyang’s willingness to denuclearise.

Pompeo said, President Trump is fully prepared for the meeting with Kim. National Security Council spokesman Robert Palladino said President Trump intends to meet one on one with Kim.

“We can expect a one on one at the beginning,” Palladino said.The diplomats from the two sides are engaged in hectic parleys behind closed doors to narrow their differences.

Sung Kim, a former US ambassador to South Korea who has been leading the US in talks with North Korean Vice-Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui since last month, is said to be continuing the discussions with his counterpart.