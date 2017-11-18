US Navy admits to have depicted male genitalia in the sky

Washington, The US Navy has admitted that one of its aircraft had drawn a phallic symbol in the sky over a town of the state of Washington, a media report said.

Local news outlets said they were contacted by onlookers who had watched a plane draw what appeared to be crude depictions of male genitalia over Okanogan County, which borders Canada, on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officials of the Navy, in response to the incident, said in a statement on Friday that the drawings were “wholly unacceptable” and the service has initiated an investigation.

“The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.”

The Navy said that the aircraft involved was a Boeing EA-18G Growler based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island off the Washington coast.

The jet, specializing in electronic warfare, is able to travel at nearly twice the speed of sound.

The Federal Aviation Administration, a government agency that regulates US airspace, said the drawings did not appear to pose a safety risk and it “cannot police morality”.