US must counter Chinese economic aggression: NSA

Washington : The United States must compete to counter Chinese economic aggression, outgoing National Security Advisor Lt Gen HR McMaster has said.His comments came a day after China said it would take “comprehensive countermeasures” and fight “at any cost” US President Donald Trump’s directive to authorities to consider tariffs on USD 100-billion worth of Chinese products.

McMaster, who after being the NSA for President Donald Trump for more than a year, on Friday marked his exit from the administration.He has not announced his future plans yet. He would be replaced by former US Ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, on Monday.

Media reports have said that he was leaving the White House because of the differences he has had with Trump on a number of key issues.However, both the White House and McMaster have denied this claim. In his departing statement yesterday, McMaster even praised Trump’s national security policy. He underlined the US’ “new approach” towards China and North Korea as were meant to protect the American people.