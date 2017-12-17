US may stop spouses of H-1B visa holders from working
Plans to overhaul the programme has caused particular alarm in India, which accounts for 70 per cent of all H-1B workers.
Washington : The Trump administration is considering revoking an Obama-era rule that extends work authorisation to spouses of H-1B visa holders, a move that could affect thousands of Indian workers and their families. Since 2015, the spouses of H-1B, or high-skilled, visa holders waiting for green cards have been eligible to work in the US on H-4 dependent visas, under a rule introduced by the previous Obama administration.
In 2016, over 41,000 of H-4 visa holders were issued work authorisation. This year till June more than 36,000 H-4 visa holders were issued work authorisation. The programme attracts foreign specialised workers to come to the US for employment, many of them from India and China. The plans to overhaul the programme has caused particular alarm in India, which accounts for 70 per cent of all H-1B workers.
