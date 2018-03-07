US man accused of killing Indian techie could plead guilty, say reports

Washington : A US Navy veteran charged with killing an Indian techie and injuring two others in a racially motivated hate crime at a bar in Kansas City last year could enter into a plea deal, media reports have said.

Adam Purinton, 52, has been charged with with first-degree murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe city last February. Purinton is also accused of shooting two others, Alok Madasani, a co-worker of Kuchibhotla at Garmin and Ian Grillot, who chased Purinton after he fled the bar. An entry in the Johnson County District Court online shows that a plea hearing has been scheduled for Purinton, reports said. According to court documents, Purinton’s plea hearing was originally scheduled for May 8 but later it was moved to March 6.

During a preliminary hearing, Puritan pleaded “not guilty”. Witnesses said Purinton yelled at the two Indian men to “get out of my country” before pulling the trigger. Federal prosecutors alleged that Purinton committed offences after substantial planning and premeditation, attempted to kill more than one person in a single criminal episode, and knowingly created a grave risk of death to others on the scene. Purinton faces a maximum penalty of death or life in prison.