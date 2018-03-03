US makes new push for UN Syria chemical weapons probe 

United Nations : The United States is asking the UN Security Council to set up a new inquiry of chemical weapons attacks in Syria following reports of suspected chlorine use in Eastern Ghouta, according to a draft resolution.

The US push to establish the new panel comes three months after Russia killed off a previous UN-led investigation by vetoing the renewal of its mandate, arguing that the probe was flawed. A draft resolution presented to the council on Wednesday would establish the United Nations Independent Mechanism of Investigation (UNIMI) for a period of one year “to identify perpetrators of chemical weapons attacks in” Syria.

A council diplomat said it was unlikely, however, that Russia would back the measure, which calls for investigators to operate in “an impartial, independent, and professional manner.”

In January, Russia presented its own draft resolution setting up a new panel, but Western powers expressed reservations, saying Moscow’s proposal would give the Syrian government an upper hand over any investigation of attacks on its territory.

It was unclear when the US or Russian draft resolutions on the Syrian chemical inquiry would come to a vote. The Syrian government has denied using chemical weapons and Russia, its ally in the war, has questioned UN findings that it carried out sarin and chlorine attacks.

UN diplomats met on Thursday to discuss the US-drafted measure, which comes days after the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a child suffocated to death and 13 other people fell ill from a suspected chlorine attack.

A doctor who treated the patients following an air strike Sunday on the village of Al-Shifuniyah in Eastern Ghouta said he believed it was “probably a chlorine gas attack.”