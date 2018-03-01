US: Legislature passes resolution hailing contribution of Sikhs

Indianapolis : Both Houses of the US’ Indiana state legislature have unanimously passed resolutions praising the “significant contribution” of Sikh Americans in the country.

The House of Representatives, the lower house passed the Sikh resolution on Wednesday, within days of the Senate, the upper house, passing a similar resolution.

A Sikh prayer marked the opening of the day’s proceedings at the House of Representatives in Indiana, which has a population of about 10,000 Sikhs who own around 3,500 businesses in the state.

Noting that Sikhs in America pursue diverse professions and walks of life, making rich contributions to the economic vibrancy of the US as farmers, engineers, doctors, scientists, and business owners, the resolution said Sikhs continue to make strides toward securing religious liberty as patriotic members of the United States Armed Forces, reports PTI. It observed that Sikhs have served on local, state, and federal levels of government in the US, and said the community provided significant contributions to and continued to serve the country, state and the communities.”As such the faithful service of the Sikh community to this state and the country merits appreciation as an integral thread in the fabric of American plurality,” said the resolution sponsored by Representative Cindy Kirkhofer and co-authored by House Speaker Brian Bosma.

“Indiana’s growing Sikh community continues to make tremendous contributions to our state, and it’s an honour to formally recognise them and their efforts today at the Statehouse,” Bosma said.

“Thousands of Sikhs call Indiana home, which adds to our state’s vibrancy and diversity while strengthening our economic engine,” he added.

Asserting that Indiana is home to a large and thriving Sikh community, Kirkhofer said as owners and operators of businesses, Sikhs play a vital role in the state’s economy, providing jobs, services and goods to Hoosiers.

“They are also deeply involved in philanthropic and civic activities that make Indiana more vibrant and stronger. I look forward to fostering relationships with the Sikh community as our state continues to grow,” the state legislator said.