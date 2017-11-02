US is our major enemy, says Iran’s Supreme Leader

Tehran: The Iranian Supreme Leader said on Thursday that resistance was the only way to face the US, which he considered to be Tehran’s main enemy.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was addressing thousands of school and university students to honour the National Day of the Fight Against Hegemony, which is to be celebrated on Saturday and commemorates the taking of the US embassy in Tehran by students in 1979.

“The US is literally the nefarious and major enemy, and this has been established not through bias and pessimism, but through experience, the realization of issues and field facts,” state-run IRNA news agency quoted Khamenei as saying.

Khamenei said that the US had been taking measures in order to sabotage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In 2015, Tehran, P5+1 (the US, Russia, Briatin, France and China plus Germany) and the EU signed the JCPOA, which limits Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for easing the sanctions imposed on the Middle Eastern country.

US President Donald Trump on October 13 threatened to cancel the deal if it was not modified, which Iran refused to do.

Khamenei referred to Trump’s remarks, such as calling Iran a terrorist nation, as an example of America’s belligerent attitude towards the country.

“These absurd words show that not only are the Americans an enemy of Iran’s leader and government, but that they also hold a grudge against Iranian people who have tirelessly resisted against them,” he added.