US investigators seek Don-Comey discussion memos

Washington : US House and Senate investigators have requested former FBI Director James Comey’s memos of his private discussions with President Donald Trump and any records the White House kept of their discussion including audio recordings. The leaders of the House Russia investigation, Representatives Michael Conaway, a Texas Republican, and Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, sent the request on Friday directly to Comey for copies of his memos, reports CNN. They also sent a separate request to Trump’s White House counsel, Don McGahn, for any record the administration had of their meetings.

The investigators requested Comey and the White House to provide the records by June 23.

The Senate judiciary committee, meanwhile, sent a request to Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman for Comey’s memos. Richman had confirmed on Thursday that he was the friend Comey testified who had discussed the memos with the media.

Comey testified Thursday that Trump asked him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and implied the President may have become the subject of investigation himself for interfering in the FBI’s work.