US gives list of 20 terror groups to Pakistan

Islamabad: The Trump administration is believed to have shared a list of 20 terrorist groups with Pakistani officials, in its efforts toward helping Islamabad eliminate terrorists.

This comes after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the United States is going to test Pakistan by giving them a chance to act against terrorism, according to the Dawn. Meanwhile, official sources have dismissed earlier speculations that the list, shared by Tillerson, contains 75 terrorists.

While giving a rundown of his visit to Pakistan last week, Tillerson informed that Pakistan has indicated to act against terrorists, if given information regarding their whereabouts.

The visit of the foreign secretary was aimed towards conveying President Trump’s message to Pakistan that terrorists, who plan attacks on neighbouring Afghanistan, find safe haven in the country.

In another briefing, Tillerson said the visit had led to a healthy exchange of information on terrorists between both the countries, adding that information shared was beyond just names of individuals.

In reciprocation, U.S. expects Pakistan to share valuable information, useful in targeting militants, and hopes for future exchange of information to go beyond “specific location on any given day of where certain individuals or certain cells may be located.”

The list, shared by U.S., differentiates among three types of militants groups- those who launch attacks in Afghanistan, those who target attacks inside Pakistan, and those who are focused on Kashmir. The Haqqani network, a group that is claimed by U.S. to plan attacks in Afghanistan from Fata, tops the list. Pakistan has however denied the charge.

Terrorist groups, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are listed as those that focus on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, groups claimed to plan attacks in Pakistan are Lashkar-i-Jhanghvi, an offshoot of anti-Shia sectarian group Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan, and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella organisation of various militant groups, relocated from Fata to Afghanistan. Harakatul Jihadi-i-Islami, Jamaatul Ahrar, Jamaatud Dawa al-Quran and Tariq Gidar Group, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Commander Nazir Group, Indian Mujahideen, Islamic Jihad Union, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan ISIS-Khorasan, Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent and the Turkistan Islamic Party Movement are also on the list.